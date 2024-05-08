Woman accused of punching resident after crashing into her front garden in Derry

Court

Prosecutors also claimed that Simone Campbell lashed out at Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers, telling them that she had been ‘taking white powder for days’.

The 28-year-old accused, of no fixed abode, faces charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, assault on police and failing to provide a specimen.

Derry Journal

Officers were alerted following the crash at the property in Anderson Crescent on February 11 this year.

Campbell was driving a car which collided with the fence and ended up partially in the front garden, it was alleged.

A woman who lives in the house claimed she was attacked after going out to speak to her.

“(Campbell) assaulted her by pulling her hair and punched her several times to the back of the head before leaving the area,” a Crown lawyer said.

Although the car was abandoned at the scene, checks confirmed it was registered to the defendant.

She was later located and arrested at another address in the city.

Counsel submitted: “She lashed out at a constable, punching her in the face and causing her glasses to fall off.”

Another police officer was allegedly struck on the back of the head inside the police car, the court was told.

“In custody she allegedly informed a sergeant that she had been taking white powder for days, including that morning,” the lawyer added.

Campbell is separately accused of causing criminal damage to an electronic monitoring tag, which she claimed was cut off at a house party.

Defence barrister Sean Doherty argued that there were ‘tragic’ circumstances which led to his client misusing substances in recent months.

“But that does not equate to someone who has a long-standing addiction,” he stressed.

Campbell was granted bail to live at an address outside Derry.