Woman arrested after reportedly telling two young female staff members she had gun

At around 3.10pm on, Sunday, February 11, police received a report that a woman was in a shop in Earhart Park and had threatened the female staff members asking for money and said she had a gun.

She tried to get into the shop till but was unsuccessful, according to the PSNI.

She then grabbed a number of vapes and attempted to make off. However, members of the public intervened and tried to restrain her, but it's reported she assaulted them, police said.

Earhart Park

A 32-year-old woman, matching the description of the suspect, has been arrested on suspicion of offences including robbery, criminal damage and common assault. She remains in custody at this time. Officers also recovered the items that were reported stolen which were fit for resale.

Detective Sergeant Chambers from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Division said: "This was a very brazen act carried out in the middle of the afternoon.

"The two young staff members faced their ordeal in such a brave manner and they are to be commended for the way they dealt with what was undoubtedly a scary situation for them.

"The members of the public who intervened are also to be commended for their bravery.