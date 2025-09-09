Woman arrested and suspected drugs seized in Derry

District Support Team officers from Derry seized suspected Class A and C drugs, and made an arrest in the city on Monday, September 8.

The suspected drugs were seized after officers were making enquiries in relation to an outstanding bench warrant.

A quantity of suspected Class A and C drugs were seized, with a further follow-up search in the Waterside area, which resulted in a further seizure of suspected drugs.

A woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences including possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, Possession of a Class A drug and Possession of a Class C controlled drug, and she remains in custody at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Police appeal to anyone with concerns or information about suspected drug-related activity to contact police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org