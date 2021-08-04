Woman arrested by Katie Simpson murder detectives released on bail

The late Katie Simpson

Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of the 21 year old arrested the 20 year old woman in England on Tuesday, August 3.

The 20-year-old woman has been released on bail, pending further enquiries

Detective Inspector Mark Gibson said: “We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder of 21 year old Katie who died at Altnagelvin Hospital on 9 August 2020, following an incident at an address in Gortnessy Meadows, Derry/Londonderry on August 3, 2020.

“I am asking you today, if you have any information that could assist us with our investigation, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, please contact police. Your information could be that vital piece we need to bring those responsible for Katie’s death to justice.

“Katie deserves justice. Katie’s family deserve justice.