Police made an arrest in relation to an incident at commercial premises in the town on Thursday, October 20.

Officers from the Strabane Town Centre Beat Neighbourhood Team were on patrol when shortly after 11am they arrested a 34-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted theft and she remained in custody this afternoon.

The arrest follows an incident at commercial premises on Railway Street involving approximately £1,400 worth of goods.

Officers dealing with this incident were assisted by colleagues from Derg Neighbourhood Team and Local Policing Team Officers.

The arrest has been made during a national week of action to support businesses and reduce business crime.

Inspector Ken McDermott said: “The week of action is an opportunity to bring police and partners together to tackle the key issues of business crime in our communities."

Urging retailers to report offences to police and to reach out to their local neighbourhood and crime prevention officers, Inspector McDermott said: "We know under-reporting is typically an issue in all sectors of business crime, so we'd ask business owners let us know if you have been a victim, or you see something suspicious happening.

"Your report helps us target our resources, apprehend offenders and ultimately reduce crime and anti-social behaviour."