Woman arrested in connection with alleged robbery due in court
A woman arrested after a reported robbery in Steelstown at the weekend during is due in court in Derry this morning.
The woman, who is aged 32, has been charged with common assault, criminal damage, possession of firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and robbery.
She is expected to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, February 13.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS), a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said.