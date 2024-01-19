A woman has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrates Court for attempted criminal damage in a health centre, disorderly behaviour, assault and possession of drugs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hannah Duddy (29) of Rock Mills in Derry was charged with, on August 1 last year, entering the Waterside Health Centre demanding 'sleepers'.

She then proceeded to hit a glass partition so hard she left a woman in fear of being assaulted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She then proceeded to attack a number of police officers when taken back to the station.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Duddy was also charged with, on December 19 2022, being in possession of Diazapan after a number of pills were discovered during a police search.

She claimed that the pills were from a party and she simply forgot they were there.