Woman charged with attempted criminal damage at Waterside Health Centre sentenced in Derry
Hannah Duddy (29) of Rock Mills in Derry was charged with, on August 1 last year, entering the Waterside Health Centre demanding 'sleepers'.
She then proceeded to hit a glass partition so hard she left a woman in fear of being assaulted.
She then proceeded to attack a number of police officers when taken back to the station.
Duddy was also charged with, on December 19 2022, being in possession of Diazapan after a number of pills were discovered during a police search.
She claimed that the pills were from a party and she simply forgot they were there.
Defence Barrister Eoin Devlin said that Duddy had been 'engaging with her probation', and she received a sentence of three months, suspended for two years.