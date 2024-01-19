News you can trust since 1772

Woman charged with attempted criminal damage at Waterside Health Centre sentenced in Derry

A woman has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrates Court for attempted criminal damage in a health centre, disorderly behaviour, assault and possession of drugs.
By Staff reporter
Published 19th Jan 2024, 13:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hannah Duddy (29) of Rock Mills in Derry was charged with, on August 1 last year, entering the Waterside Health Centre demanding 'sleepers'.

She then proceeded to hit a glass partition so hard she left a woman in fear of being assaulted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She then proceeded to attack a number of police officers when taken back to the station.

Most Popular
Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075
Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Duddy was also charged with, on December 19 2022, being in possession of Diazapan after a number of pills were discovered during a police search.

She claimed that the pills were from a party and she simply forgot they were there.

Defence Barrister Eoin Devlin said that Duddy had been 'engaging with her probation', and she received a sentence of three months, suspended for two years.