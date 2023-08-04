Woman convicted of assault on receptionist and police and racial abuse of officer

Bishop Street Courthouse

Hannah Duddy (28) of Rockmills in Derry appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 4, charged with a series of offences in the Waterside Health Centre.

She admitted assaulting a receptionist at the health centre on August 1, the court as told.

The defendant also admitted attempted criminal damage in the same location on the same date as well as a charge of disorderly behaviour.

Duddy further admitted three assaults on police officers and one on a designated officer on August 2, the court heard.

The court heard that police were called to the health centre at around 5.40pm on August 1 after Duddy had demanded a prescription which had been refused.

She then punched a screen putting the receptionist in fear of being assaulted, the court was told.

The defendant left the premises before police officers arrived and they went to her home address to locate her.

While in custody she assaulted several officers and then racially abused the custody officer, the court was told.

Defence solicitor Paddy McGurk said his client claimed she had been given the wrong prescription and had gone back to get the right one and when she was refused 'got her temper up.'

He said Duddy was trying to engage with services to assist her with her issues.

As regards the assault on police, the solicitor said that after Duddy was put in restraints she kicked out.

He described the whole affair as 'an unsavoury incident'.

District Judge Barney McElholm said this was 'an outrageous way to behave.'

He said health service staff already worked under difficult conditions with poor pay and everything else 'without people coming in and abusing them.'

The judge said it was difficult to hold out any hope for Duddy as her behaviour was 'completely unacceptable'.

He ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared and released Duddy on bail.