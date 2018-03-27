Woman fined £200 for shoplifting

A woman stole groceries and clothes because she was ‘finding it hard to make ends meet,’ a court has heard.

Sinead Rodgers, of Glenabbey Street, pleaded guilty to stealing over £100 worth of goods from Tesco and Primark between February and June last year.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said the 30-year-old is a single mother ‘whose hands are very full and she was finding it hard to make ends meet’.

District Judge Barney McElholm fined Rodgers a total of £200 and imposed an offender levy of £15.