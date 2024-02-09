News you can trust since 1772

Woman fined for hitting police officer with wooden stick after search operation

A woman has been fined for hitting a police officer with a wooden stick after a police search operation in Creggan.
By Staff Reporter
Published 9th Feb 2024, 11:18 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 11:19 GMT
Bishop Street CourthouseBishop Street Courthouse
Bishop Street Courthouse

Derry Magistrates Court on Friday heard how after the operation in Magowan Park they were subject to verbal abuse from a crowd that had gathered.

Susan Hawkins (47) of Coshowen in Derry was charged with assault on police and possessing an offensive weapon on October 4, 2022 when police were conducting searches in that area.

The court heard that police were returning equipment to their vehicles when a group of people, including Hawkins, came out acting aggressively.

The crowd were taking videos and shouting abuse at police and Hawkins was swinging a wooden stick that hit an officer.

Defence solicitor Paddy McDaid said that Hawkins knows she 'should've behaved better' and that she got 'caught up in the crowd'.

He said that she wanted to apologise for her behaviour that was out of character.

She received a twelve month probation order and £500 fine.