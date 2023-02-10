Shauna Louise Pyper (43) of Primity Terrace in Newbuildings outside Derry had been charged with the murder of Darren McNally, but after a trial lasting 15 days had been found guilty of manslaughter.

Pyper was released from court following the sentencing at the Crown Court on Friday, having already having served two years and 8 months.

The court heard that the couple had been in a relationship for about 4 years and on the day of the incident both parties had been drinking heavily.

Judge Philip Babington said it was 'not clear' as to how the knife wound had been sustained but in her 999 call to police Pyper said 'it was my fault, it is totally my fault.'

At interview the defendant said 'I deserve what I get'.

Evidence presented to the jury revealed both had been drinking heavily with blood alcohol readings being more than three times the legal limit.

The judge said Pyper had agreed there was some violence in the relationship but said '90%of the time he was fine.'

Pyper expressed 'remorse and regret' and Judge Babington said she suffered from 'emotionally unstable personality disorder.'

He said that the jury had decided that while Pyper had caused the injury that led to Darren McNally's death but 'her intention had not been to kill him.'

