Police investigating the assault on the woman have made a specific appeal for witnesses.

The assault is reported to have occurred at around 12.15am on Saturday, September 3, but details have just been released by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

The female victim, a woman aged in her twenties, was walking on London Street, near to the junction of Artillery Street and towards The Fountain, when a man is reported to have pushed her to the ground.

The victim was able to push the man away and flee the area leaving her leather jacket, which contained her mobile phone and a personal document.

Inspector Craig said: "We have conducted extensive enquiries in relation to this nasty attack, which left the victim badly shaken.

"You can only imagine the trauma she has suffered as a result of this and we hope she is recovering from what has been a horrific ordeal.

"We know there were people in the area at the time this occurred, so our appeal is to anyone who can help us identify the suspect and establish what occurred is to get in touch with us. Your information could be significant."

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 33 03/09/22.