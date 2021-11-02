Woman in her 80s assaulted by burglar who placed tape over her eyes and wrists

Detectives are appealing for information following the aggravated burglary at a house in Ballynasilloe area.

Detective Sergeant Connolly said: “At approximately 11am, police received a report that a woman, aged in her 80s had been assaulted in her home by an unknown man.

“The woman had duct tape placed on her wrists and over her eyes.

The incident occurred at Ballynasilloe in the Garden City area.

“She managed to make her way out of the house and signal for help before the male made off with her purse and handbag.

"This must have been a terrifying ordeal for this lady and we are following all lines of enquiry to identify the male involved. While this sort of crime is uncommon we recognise the impact it will have on older residents in our community who are perhaps fearful."

DS Connolly sought to reassure older people living in the area and encouraged anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual to step forward.

“There are a number of initiatives which are really helpful, including the ‘No Cold Calling’, the ‘Nominated Neighbour’ scheme, QuickCheck, Neighbourhood Watch and ScamwiseNI Partnership and details of all of these can be found on our website at psni.co.uk.

“I would appeal to anyone with who may have witnessed this incident or who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area or have dash-cam footage, is asked to call detectives on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 510 02/11/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. “