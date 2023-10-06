Court

Lisa Margaret Stokes, 31, of Lawrence Hill, admitted stealing a number of items from Sports Direct and Poundland in Strabane on June 23.

When arrested, Stokes made a full admission to stealing the items but claimed it was because she 'had no money' and said that she was 'ashamed' of what she had done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On June 26, Stokes was once again arrested after stealing multiple fragrances worth £250 from Boots in Crescent Link.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stokes was also charged with attempting to steal a curling iron from the same shop on April 15, trying to break the electronic tag with her teeth before giving up and putting it on the shelf.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley asked the court to take her early plea into account.