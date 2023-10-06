Woman jailed for eight months for shoplifting in Derry and Strabane
Lisa Margaret Stokes, 31, of Lawrence Hill, admitted stealing a number of items from Sports Direct and Poundland in Strabane on June 23.
When arrested, Stokes made a full admission to stealing the items but claimed it was because she 'had no money' and said that she was 'ashamed' of what she had done.
On June 26, Stokes was once again arrested after stealing multiple fragrances worth £250 from Boots in Crescent Link.
Stokes was also charged with attempting to steal a curling iron from the same shop on April 15, trying to break the electronic tag with her teeth before giving up and putting it on the shelf.
Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley asked the court to take her early plea into account.
District Judge Barney McElholm mentioned the fact that Stokes had reoffended four days after receiving a suspended sentence. She was sentenced to eight months in prison.