Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

The woman, who was granted anonymity by District Judge Barney McElholm due to what he described as 'the usual situation' in the city, faced seven drug charges.

She is charged with possessing cannabis and possessing cannabis with intent to supply on November 24. She is also charged with possessing cocaine and possessing cocaine with intent to supply on the same date, as well as being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

He said that on November 24 as part of 'proactive police investigation' the defendant was stopped in a vehicle on Spencer Road.

In the back of her vehicle there was a suitcase and a bag and police found more than 9 kilos of cannabis, the court was told.

A search of her home address allegedly uncovered more drugs including 5 grammes of cocaine, vacuum packed bags similar to the ones in the vehicle and further suitcases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said that initially the woman said this was the only time she had conducted 'a drug run' but later admitted to having done one before.

The officer said police did not accept this and said that they believed she was a courier for a gang.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bail was opposed as police believed there was evidence of further drug runs.

The officer said that the woman said that she had done the run to get her drug debt down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that his client had been 'used by other more sinister elements.'

He said that she had been afraid to give names to police although her phone was being examined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The solicitor said that the woman had a cannabis addiction and had run up a debt and that was how she had found herself in this situation.

He added that there was an address available outside the city and said the woman's family were 'very anxious' about her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge McElholm said he was concerned that the phone had only started to be examined and if the woman was at liberty she could contact others.

However, he said this case had received 'a lot of publicity over the weekend' and anyone involved was probably aware of police interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge McElholm released the woman on bail to reside at an address outside Derry, observe a curfew, wear a tag and report to police three times a week.