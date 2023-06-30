Woman ordered to pay £850 to 2 police officers she assaulted outside Derry hospital

Altnagelvin Hospital. (File picture)

Seren Lloyd (22) of Strand Road in Derry admitted assaulting two police officers and a charge of disorderly behaviour at Altnagelvin Hospital on January 1 this year.

The court heard that Lloyd had been brought to the hospital by police and while waiting outside she asked for a cigarette and complained the handcuffs were too tight.

When Lloyd tried to speak to a passer-by to ask for a cigarette, police moved to restrain her.

In the ensuing struggle Lloyd spat at one officer and lashed out at another.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that normally spitting at police merited an immediate custodial sentence.