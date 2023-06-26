Woman reportedly assaulted outside bar in Derry city centre
A woman was reportedly assaulted by a number of individuals outside a bar in Derry city centre at the weekend.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:23 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses of the reported assault that occurred in Waterloo Street.
The incident happened at approximately 12.50am on Sunday, June 25, ‘near to a bar’, police said.
“A female was assaulted by a number of individuals. If you witnessed anything or have any information please contact Police on 101 Quoting Reference CC1268 of 25/06/2023,” the PSNI stated.