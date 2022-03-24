Woman shoplifted in Primark because she could not afford Christmas presents, court hears

Bishop Street courthouse.

Seren Lloyd (20) of Clon Dara in Derry admitted charges of theft of goods valued at more than £280 and disorderly behaviour on December 21 last.

The court heard that police on patrol in the city centre were told by Primark security staff that they had observed two females lifting goods and then leaving the store.

They located Lloyd nearby and she became aggressive in a street crowded with Christmas shoppers.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At one stage she tried to lunge at a member of the public and tried to spit at them, the court heard.

She shouted 'what the f--k is everyone looking at me for?'

The incident was captured on CCTV and Lloyd made full admissions and said she was under the influence at the time.

A defence solicitor said his client had not had the best start in life but had settled down recently.

He said she simply didn't have enough money to do Christmas shopping.

District Judge Barney McElholm said Lloyd had no record and her chances of getting away with this offence were zero.