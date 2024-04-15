Woman suffered serious injuries in sustained assault in Derry city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

“On Sunday, April 7, 2024 at approximately 2.15am, a woman was subject to a sustained assault within the vicinity of Bank Place, Londonderry/Derry, leaving her with serious injuries.

“If you witnessed this assault, or have any information which could help us with our investigation, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 228 of 7th April 2024,” the PSNI said.