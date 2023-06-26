News you can trust since 1772
Woman suffers bruising to arms and chest in reported hate crime assault outside bar in Derry

A woman suffered bruising to her arms and chest after reportedly being assaulted outside a bar in Derry city centre at the weekend in what is being treated as a hate crime.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 15:02 BST

Police are investigating the report of the assault that occurred at around 12.50am on Sunday morning in Waterloo Street.

It was reported the female victim was with friends when a number of comments were made towards them by a number of individuals. The female victim is reported to have been assaulted by some of these individuals resulting in injuries, including bruising to her arm and chest.

Inspector Michael Gahan said: "This is being treated as a hate crime, and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what occurred to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1268 of 25/06/23.

PSNI appealPSNI appeal
"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ “

