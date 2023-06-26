Woman suffers bruising to arms and chest in reported hate crime assault outside bar in Derry

Police are investigating the report of the assault that occurred at around 12.50am on Sunday morning in Waterloo Street.

It was reported the female victim was with friends when a number of comments were made towards them by a number of individuals. The female victim is reported to have been assaulted by some of these individuals resulting in injuries, including bruising to her arm and chest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Michael Gahan said: "This is being treated as a hate crime, and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what occurred to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1268 of 25/06/23.

PSNI appeal