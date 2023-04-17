Woman treated for smoke inhalation after being rescued from suspected arson attack

A man, who was also treated in hospital, has been arrested

Detectives are investigating the suspected arson attack at a house in Church View, Strabane, on Sunday, April 16.

The PSNI said officers on patrol in the area noticed smoke coming from a house at Church View at around 10.50pm on Sunday night and immediately evacuated the neighbouring properties and brought the residents to a place of safety.

PSNI

Fire Service personnel attended and brought the fire under control but the house was left extensively damaged. One woman was taken to hospital by ambulance and treated for smoke inhalation.

A man, aged 51, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.

