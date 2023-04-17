News you can trust since 1772
Woman treated for smoke inhalation after being rescued from suspected arson attack

A woman was taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation after being rescued from a house fire that police are treating as arson.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:01 BST

A man, who was also treated in hospital, has been arrested

Detectives are investigating the suspected arson attack at a house in Church View, Strabane, on Sunday, April 16.

The PSNI said officers on patrol in the area noticed smoke coming from a house at Church View at around 10.50pm on Sunday night and immediately evacuated the neighbouring properties and brought the residents to a place of safety.

PSNIPSNI
PSNI
Fire Service personnel attended and brought the fire under control but the house was left extensively damaged. One woman was taken to hospital by ambulance and treated for smoke inhalation.

A man, aged 51, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.

Police enquiries into the fire are ongoing.

