Woman treated in hospital after alleged assault at ancient Donegal monument Grianán of Aileach

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating an incident of alleged assault and endangerment at Grianán of Aileach near Burt, Co Donegal on the evening of Sunday, March 31 at approximately 10pm.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 09:01 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 09:43 BST
Following this incident, a female in her 30s was conveyed to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A male in his 30s was arrested by Gardaí a short time later and detained at a Garda station in Donegal under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He was later charged in connection with the incident to a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court on Tuesday, April 2.

Grianan of Aileach.Grianan of Aileach.
An Garda Síochána is looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the alleged incident, who has camera or dash cam footage, those who were present at Grianán on Sunday evening and observed a red Kia Sportage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station (00353) 74 9320540 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.