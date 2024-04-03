Woman treated in hospital after alleged assault at ancient Donegal monument Grianán of Aileach
Following this incident, a female in her 30s was conveyed to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
A male in his 30s was arrested by Gardaí a short time later and detained at a Garda station in Donegal under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
He was later charged in connection with the incident to a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court on Tuesday, April 2.
An Garda Síochána is looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the alleged incident, who has camera or dash cam footage, those who were present at Grianán on Sunday evening and observed a red Kia Sportage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station (00353) 74 9320540 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.