Courtney Butcher (20) of Scroggy Park in Limavady was charged in connection with offences that occurred on October 29, 2022.

Police were initially called to an incident in William Street in Derry when Butcher was alleged to have assaulted a male.

When police arrived, Butcher shouted and swore at them, refusing to give her personal information.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

She then tried to run from them and had to be restrained, grabbing one officer by the throat causing bleeding, and kicking several others.

The alleged victim of the original assault refused to make a statement.

Defence Barrister Stephen Mooney said that the offence was 'clearly serious' but said that she had 'no previous offences'.

He added that she felt remorse for the incident and had become involved with anger management and other courses since it occurred.