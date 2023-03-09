News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Woman who killed friend with claw hammer type weapon will serve at least 16 years

A woman who murdered her friend in Limavady by striking her over 50 times with a claw hammer will serve a minimum of 16 years of a life sentence before being considered for release.

By Staff Reporter
30 minutes ago - 3 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 4:21pm

Svetlana Svedova (47) of College Court in Limavady had pleaded guilty to the murder of Ludmila Poleteliva (61) on April 23 2021.

At a tariff hearing on Thursday at Belfast Crown Court Mr Justice O'Hara said that the victim had been found some three days after the attack and there had been 'blood stains on the walls and on a TV.'

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The judge said that death was caused by multiple blows to the head by what was believed to be a claw hammer however the murder weapon was never recovered.

Murder victim Ludmila Poletelova.
Murder victim Ludmila Poletelova.
Murder victim Ludmila Poletelova.
Most Popular

Describing the attack as 'brutal and horrific' the judge said that death would have occurred quite quickly due to the severity of the injuries.

The defendant, originally from Latvia where her Russian-born victim had also lived for many years before settling in County Derry, appeared at work with injuries on her arms and asked were people blaming her for the murder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard that the victim had loaned £800 to the defendant, a debt that was still outstanding when she was killed. CCTV showed the defendant near the victim's home on the day of the murder and leaving the area around 11.30pm carrying two bags.

She was seen dumping a bag in a bin and this was believed to contain the murder weapon and bloodied clothing.

On the day after the murder Svedova paid £525 in cash off her rent arrears.

A coat and a bag found in the defendant's home had blood from the victim on them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Judge O'Hara said that the defendant had pleaded guilty on December 15 last year and her counsel had said the less said in the case the better.

Judge O’Hara said there was a 'hint of remorse' in a pre-sentence report but 'no real evidence of remorse' in a medical report.

The court heard that the offence was aggravated by the fact the deceased had been a friend to Svedova, the severity of the attack and the fact the body was left lying for three days.

Also the fact the defendant had tried to evade detection by getting rid of clothes and the murder weapon was another aggravating factor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But, the judge said there was no evidence of premeditation as Svedova had not gone there with the intention of killing her friend.

He imposed a tariff of 16 years which is the minimum Svedova will serve of her life sentence before being considered for release.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey said: “This was a shocking attack in which Ludmila Poletelova was struck repeatedly, and ferociously, with a hammer. The injuries sustained included multiple skull fractures due to over 50 blows to the head.“We believe that Svedova went to Ludmila’s home during the afternoon of Tuesday 20 April 2021. It’s here that the attack, which the defendant claims resulted from an argument, took place.“Ludmila was found dead by a friend, in her own home, on the afternoon of Friday 23 April.“Ludmila, who was from Latvia, had lived and worked in the town for a number of years. While she kept herself to herself, she was greatly respected and well-liked within the community.“I would like to thank local people for their assistance with this investigation. Your support has been invaluable. Furthermore, Ludmila’s family have extended their sincere gratitude to those who initiated and supported fundraising to allow Ludmila’s body to be returned to her native Latvia.“Today my thoughts are with Ludmila’s two sons and two grandchildren who remain heartbroken and distraught by the loss of, and level of violence inflicted upon, their loved one. Indeed, their torment was prolonged by the defendant’s delay in pleading guilty.“This was a senseless, cruel and brutal loss of an innocent life.”