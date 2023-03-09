Svetlana Svedova (47) of College Court in Limavady had pleaded guilty to the murder of Ludmila Poleteliva (61) on April 23 2021.

At a tariff hearing on Thursday at Belfast Crown Court Mr Justice O'Hara said that the victim had been found some three days after the attack and there had been 'blood stains on the walls and on a TV.'

The judge said that death was caused by multiple blows to the head by what was believed to be a claw hammer however the murder weapon was never recovered.

Murder victim Ludmila Poletelova.

Describing the attack as 'brutal and horrific' the judge said that death would have occurred quite quickly due to the severity of the injuries.

The defendant, originally from Latvia where her Russian-born victim had also lived for many years before settling in County Derry, appeared at work with injuries on her arms and asked were people blaming her for the murder.

The court heard that the victim had loaned £800 to the defendant, a debt that was still outstanding when she was killed. CCTV showed the defendant near the victim's home on the day of the murder and leaving the area around 11.30pm carrying two bags.

She was seen dumping a bag in a bin and this was believed to contain the murder weapon and bloodied clothing.

On the day after the murder Svedova paid £525 in cash off her rent arrears.

A coat and a bag found in the defendant's home had blood from the victim on them.

Judge O'Hara said that the defendant had pleaded guilty on December 15 last year and her counsel had said the less said in the case the better.

Judge O’Hara said there was a 'hint of remorse' in a pre-sentence report but 'no real evidence of remorse' in a medical report.

The court heard that the offence was aggravated by the fact the deceased had been a friend to Svedova, the severity of the attack and the fact the body was left lying for three days.

Also the fact the defendant had tried to evade detection by getting rid of clothes and the murder weapon was another aggravating factor.

But, the judge said there was no evidence of premeditation as Svedova had not gone there with the intention of killing her friend.

He imposed a tariff of 16 years which is the minimum Svedova will serve of her life sentence before being considered for release.