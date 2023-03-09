Woman who killed friend with claw hammer type weapon will serve at least 16 years
A woman who murdered her friend in Limavady by striking her over 50 times with a claw hammer will serve a minimum of 16 years of a life sentence before being considered for release.
Svetlana Svedova (47) of College Court in Limavady had pleaded guilty to the murder of Ludmila Poleteliva (61) on April 23 2021.
At a tariff hearing on Thursday at Belfast Crown Court Mr Justice O'Hara said that the victim had been found some three days after the attack and there had been 'blood stains on the walls and on a TV.'
The judge said that death was caused by multiple blows to the head by what was believed to be a claw hammer however the murder weapon was never recovered.
Describing the attack as 'brutal and horrific' the judge said that death would have occurred quite quickly due to the severity of the injuries.
The defendant, originally from Latvia where her Russian-born victim had also lived for many years before settling in County Derry, appeared at work with injuries on her arms and asked were people blaming her for the murder.
The court heard that the victim had loaned £800 to the defendant, a debt that was still outstanding when she was killed. CCTV showed the defendant near the victim's home on the day of the murder and leaving the area around 11.30pm carrying two bags.
She was seen dumping a bag in a bin and this was believed to contain the murder weapon and bloodied clothing.
On the day after the murder Svedova paid £525 in cash off her rent arrears.
A coat and a bag found in the defendant's home had blood from the victim on them.
Judge O'Hara said that the defendant had pleaded guilty on December 15 last year and her counsel had said the less said in the case the better.
Judge O’Hara said there was a 'hint of remorse' in a pre-sentence report but 'no real evidence of remorse' in a medical report.