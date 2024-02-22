X-ray scanners and education being used to thwart Magilligan drugs, says Long

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A recent Independent Review of Progress (IRP) carried out by Inspectors at Magilligan found that while progress had been made more needed to be done to deal with drugs in the jail.

The report found that progress on tackling illicit substances had ‘been too slow’.

Ms. Long was asked by DUP MLA Michelle McIlveen ‘what steps will be taken to address the findings by the Criminal Justice Inspectorate in relation to drug use at HMP Magilligan since its 2021 inspection’.

She responded: “The recent Independent Review of Progress at Magilligan Prison noted that a revised Drug and Alcohol Strategy had been introduced in September 2023.

"This Strategy is now embedded and an Action Plan designed to restrict supply, reduce demand and build recovery is in place.

“Key to this are partnerships with North West Regional College, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust, AD:EPT (Alcohol and Drugs: Empowering People through Therapy) and other stakeholders.

"This integrated approach has been designed to boost purposeful activity, maintain family links and empower individuals’ self-esteem to break the cycle of substance misuse. Positive results have already been evidenced from these interventions.”

X-ray scanning and other search aids are also being used to stop drug trafficking, she said.