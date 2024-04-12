Bishop Street Courthouse

John Patrick Paul Beckett (44), whose address was given to the court on Friday, admitted one count of sexual communication with a child on February 24, 2023.

The defendant also admitted three charges of sexual activity with a child under 18 which took place on dates between January 1 and February 23, 2023.

Derry Crown Court heard on Friday that the victim, who was 14 years old at the time of the offences, said in a statement that following the abuse things 'will never be the same again.'

Judge Neil Rafferty, King’s Counsel (KC), said that the victim was in care in a children's home and Beckett was a youth worker employed by the Western Trust attached to the home and as such the case involved a 'breach of trust'.

Derry Crown Court said that the victim approached a social worker on February 25, 2023 and showed her a Snapchat post from the defendant that was 'entirely sexual in nature and took place in the early hours of the morning.'

When interviewed Beckett admitted posting the message, the court was told.

The child was then interviewed and gave details of incidents where the defendant had taken her out and sexual touching had taken place.

She recounted how on one occasion Beckett had taken her to Benone beach and during 'play fighting' had rolled on top of her.

Beckett was further interviewed and admitted the incidents but said they 'were not sexual in nature', Derry Crown Court was told.

Judge Rafferty said that following the case Beckett's family had had to put their home on the market.

He said that the offences were 'a series of acts' that took place on a 'very vulnerable person.'

The judge said that the custody threshold had been passed and sentenced Beckett to 13 months in prison.