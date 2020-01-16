‘Dáil 100’ Exhibition to be launched in Magee campus

A new ‘Dáil 100’ Exhibition to mark the centenary of the establishment of Dáil Éireann is to be launched in Magee on Monday.

The role of the first members of Dáil Éireann is being highlighted as part of the exhibition which will be exhibited in the Minor Hall of Ulster University’s Derry campus. It runs until January 26, with the formal opening to take place on Monday at 9.30am.

Derry is the fourth and final location to host the exhibition, after Dublin, Galway, Cork and Belfast.

The launch of the exhibition at the Magee Campus of Ulster University, is part of a programme of events designed to commemorate the first public sitting of Dáil Éireann in 1919.

Presented in association with The House of the Oireachtas Commission and the Department of Foreign Affairs, it features a photo exhibition, information stands and a ‘photo booth’ where local people to take their own photos in front of a Dáil Chamber background.

Monday’s event will be officially launched by the Irish Joint Secretary, Kevin Conmy and the Ulster University Provost Malachy O’Neill. There will be two short talks by historians Dr Eamon Phoenix and Dr Adrian Grant, setting out the local context of the 1919 election and its repercussions.

January 21, 2019 marked 100 years since the first public meeting of Dáil Éireann, following island-wide elections in 1918, in the Round Room of Dublin’s Mansion House. On that day in 1919, the 27 members present declared Irish independence, sought international recognition for Ireland’s freedom, and set about the process of building a State.