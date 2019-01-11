Danske Bank Academy set to open with NWRC in Derry

Danske Bank in Derry has launching a second North West kills Academy, offering 20 local people the chance to gain training and a possible career with the bank as a Customer Protection Analyst.

Following on from Danske Bank’s announcement last August of the creation of 67 new jobs in Derry, support from the Department for the Economy will see the company collaborate with North West Regional College to deliver 20 high quality training opportunities.

Participants in the Academy who successfully complete the course will have a job interview with Danske.

Ann Williamson, Head of Employer Skills at the Department for the Economy, said: “Increasing the skills levels of the workforce in the North West, through Assured Skills Academies helps to meet the needs of growing companies, support economic growth and enhance productivity.

“Assured Skills Academies enable employers to work with training providers in the Further and Higher Education sectors to deliver industry-relevant, pre-employment training, helping ensure that expanding businesses can bring on board the people they need to grow and compete.”

Niall McGarry, Senior HR Business Partner at Danske Bank, said: “This Assured Skills Academy follows on from the success of the first NW Academy last year and is a signal of our continued commitment to the local area. Applicants need no experience in the financial services sector; all we ask is for a minimum of three A levels and six GCSEs including maths and English.”

The Danske Bank analyst positions are part of a team which plays an important role in protecting the Bank’s customers through managing the risk of financial crime and fraud on their accounts. The team is based in the Bank’s historic city centre building.

Mr. McGarry added: “We are keen to bring a range of people and skills into the company and I would encourage anyone who meets the criteria and who is looking for a new challenge to apply.”

The four-week Academy will be delivered by NWRC.

Nicola Curry, Business Development Manager at NWRC, added: “NWRC is proud of the strong links we have established with the local business community through continued collaboration. We have a track record of delivering support for business in the form of training for new and existing staff and providing cutting edge research and innovation expertise.

“We look forward to welcoming the next cohort of Danske Bank Assured Skills Academy participants and helping them learn the skills they need to progress their careers.”

Applications for the second Danske Bank Assured Skills Academy are open until January 20, 2019.

An information evening will be held in the City Hotel at 6.30pm, on Tuesday, January 22, providing further information on the Academy.

For more information and details of how to apply visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/assured-skills