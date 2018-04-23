Dara Ó Briain declares Derry 'friendliest place' of tour

Top Irish comic Dara Ó Briain has declared Derry the friendliest place of his ongoing Age of Reason tour after completing a four night run in the city over the weekend.

The 'Mock the Week', 'Live at the Apollo', 'Don't Feed the Gondolas' and 'Echo Island' star has revealed he felt particularly home in Derry after the shows in the Millennium Forum.

"Thank you Derry, for another four brilliant nights. I didn’t recap them all, as I was already out drinking and talking nonsense with you all. Officially, the friendliest place of the tour. I have to keep checking I’m not actually from here," he tweeted.