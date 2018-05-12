Death of Thomas Doherty being treated as 'suspicious'

The death of a 27-year-old man in a Derry hostel overnight is being treated by police as suspicious.

Detective Sergeant Ray Phelan said: “The body of Thomas Doherty was discovered in his room in a hostel in the Crawford Square area at around 8.45 a.m. today.

"While a post mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death, we are treating this as a suspicious death at this time.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who was in contact with Thomas, or who knows of his whereabouts in the 24 hours leading up to his death.

"Anyone who can assist us, or has information they believe may be helpful is asked to contact detectives at Strand Road on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 352 of 12/05/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”