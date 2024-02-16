Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Numerous tribute to James (Jamesie) Gallagher have been posted online, with many speaking of his kind nature and referring to him as a ‘gentleman’.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed Mr Gallagher’s identity on Friday morning, having earlier on Thursday evening announced that a man had died.

James Gallagher was aged 42 and from Derry city.

The late James Gallagher.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Arkins of the Collision Investigation Unit said that “sadly Mr Gallagher passed away in hospital”.

He added: “Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any CCTV, dash cam or mobile phone footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 185 of 11/02/24.”

Police in the city had previously issued an appeal for information following the road traffic collision on Strand Road in the early hours of Sunday last, February 11.

Speaking about the deep sense of sorrow in the community, Sinn Féin Councillor Grace Uí Niallais expressed condolences after the tragic death.

Sinn Féin Councillor Grace Uí Niallais (File picture).

Grace Uí Niallais said: “The community is shocked and saddened to learn that a man has tragically died after a road collision on the Strand Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“My immediate thoughts are with this man’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.

“Police have appealed for anyone who may have information or video footage that can assist their enquiries to bring it forward.”

Hundreds of local people have expressed their condolences in posts on the Journal Facebook page, with many also paying tribute to Mr Gallagher. One person write: “Absolutely heartbreaking such a lovely fella taken too soon”.

Another posted: “RIP Jamesie Gallagher you were a true gentleman”, while a third person described him as “an absolute dote”.

Speaking in the hours after the collision last Sunday as he appealed for information and for witnesses to come forward, PSNI Sergeant Devlin said: "Around 1.40am, police received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a black Volkswagen Golf.”

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and one man, aged in his forties, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries."

In an update on Thursday, a police spokesperson confirmed: “A man has died following a road traffic collision in the Strand Road area of Derry/Londonderry on Sunday February 11.”