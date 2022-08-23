‘Deliberate ignition’ believed to be cause of fire on Waterloo Street
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed the cause of a fire in a building under construction at Waterloo Street today (Monday) is ‘believed to be deliberate ignition.’
By Laura Glenn
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 2:31 pm
Three Fire Appliances attended the incident today, Tuesday August 23 at 11.17am- two from Northland station and one from Crescent Link.
An NIFRS spokesperson said firefighters were called ‘to a small quantity of rubbish on fire in a building that was under construction.’
“They used a jet to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 11.52am and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition.”