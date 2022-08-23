‘Deliberate ignition’ believed to be cause of fire on Waterloo Street

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three Fire Appliances attended the incident today, Tuesday August 23 at 11.17am- two from Northland station and one from Crescent Link.

An NIFRS spokesperson said firefighters were called ‘to a small quantity of rubbish on fire in a building that was under construction.’

“They used a jet to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 11.52am and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition.”