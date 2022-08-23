News you can trust since 1772
‘Deliberate ignition’ believed to be cause of fire on Waterloo Street

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed the cause of a fire in a building under construction at Waterloo Street today (Monday) is ‘believed to be deliberate ignition.’

By Laura Glenn
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 2:31 pm

Three Fire Appliances attended the incident today, Tuesday August 23 at 11.17am- two from Northland station and one from Crescent Link.

An NIFRS spokesperson said firefighters were called ‘to a small quantity of rubbish on fire in a building that was under construction.’

“They used a jet to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 11.52am and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition.”

Fire crews were at the scene.
NIFRS