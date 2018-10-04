Demand for passport hub

Figures showing Irish Passport applications from the North this year look set to smash the 80,000 recorded in 2017 show a clear need for a Passport Office in Derry.

That’s according to Sinn Féin Councillor Sharon Duddy who has reiterated her party’s call for a northern office.

She said: “Last year over 80,000 people in the Six Counties applied for Irish passports. This year’s early figures already indicate that the number of applicants will be surpassed with almost 50,000 applications originating in the North in the first five months of 2018.”

Colr. Duddy said a Derry office would ease the burden acknowledged by Niall Burgess, Secretary General of the Department for Foreign Affairs, recently when he said staff were struggling with “unprecedented demand”

“Over 10,000 people agree with this call and have signed the #6CoPassports petition online; the Minister should seriously reflect on how best to ensure citizens aren’t left behind, by investing in them,” she said.