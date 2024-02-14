Derry Baptist Church delivers February love to Foyle Hospice
James Wilson and Josh Furan from Derry Baptist Fellowship presented a cheque to the very worthy cause of Foyle Hospice recently.
Christmas 2023 seems a long time ago now, but it was a Christmas fundraising love offering at the Carol Service by the congregation of Derry Baptist Fellowship that allowed James and Josh to be able to present a cheque for £1000 to Foyle Hospice.