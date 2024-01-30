News you can trust since 1772

Derry-born composer Kevin O’Connell 's opera for Dublin Festival

Derry-born composer Kevin O’Connell will feature prominently at the 2024 Dublin International Film Festival. The cinematic version of his opera 'DreamCatcher' will be premiered on February 29 at the Lighthouse Cinema in Smithfield.
By Kevin O'ConnellContributor
Published 30th Jan 2024, 10:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The story, written by New York writer Lily Akerman, is an exploration of the interaction between people and modern technology, and a cross between a modern fable and a cautionary tale.

The film is a large-scale collaboration between the Royal Irish Academy of Music (where O’Connell teaches composition) and the Dun Laoghaire institute of Art, Design and Technology. It has been three years in the making.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The film occurs at a busy time for O’Connell. His work for viola and percussion Encuentro will be performed at Derry’s Walled City Music Festival on March 16th, and a new work for cello, Frammento, will be premiered at the Cellissimo Festival in Galway in May.

Kevin O’Connell's music has been performed around the world by many of today's foremost artists. He is a member of Aosdána, Ireland’s academy of creative artists.

Related topics:DerryNew York