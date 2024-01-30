Derry-born composer Kevin O’Connell 's opera for Dublin Festival
The story, written by New York writer Lily Akerman, is an exploration of the interaction between people and modern technology, and a cross between a modern fable and a cautionary tale.
The film is a large-scale collaboration between the Royal Irish Academy of Music (where O’Connell teaches composition) and the Dun Laoghaire institute of Art, Design and Technology. It has been three years in the making.
The film occurs at a busy time for O’Connell. His work for viola and percussion Encuentro will be performed at Derry’s Walled City Music Festival on March 16th, and a new work for cello, Frammento, will be premiered at the Cellissimo Festival in Galway in May.
Kevin O’Connell's music has been performed around the world by many of today's foremost artists. He is a member of Aosdána, Ireland’s academy of creative artists.