Derry cityscape and sky lit up in brilliant Hallowe'en fireworks finale as St. Eugene's stands sentinel
Derry's Hallowe'en celebrations were brought to a magnificent close with a spectacular parade and fireworks display that brought thousands into the city centre despite the inclement weather conditions on Monday night.
By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
For those who couldn't make it into town one of the best places to view the tinte ealaíne or 'fire arts' as they are aptly known in Irish - was from Creggan and the Moor.
Here's an alternative view of the entire display which was taken from Bull Park, and shows the Derry cityscape and sky brilliantly illuminated with St. Eugene's Cathedral standing sentinel in the foreground.