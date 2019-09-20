Derry-Coleraine rail line to close for works

The railway line between Derry and Coleraine is to close for a period next month to facilitate essential track and signalling work.

The scheduled line closure will be in place from the evening of Tuesday, October 8 until Sunday, October 20 inclusive.

It’s understood the scheme is part of the final phase of works at the new North-West Transport Hub at Waterside Train Station which is entering its final phase and is on schedule to complete during the coming weeks.

Bus substitutions will be in place during this closure – Ulsterbus service 734 will travel between Castlerock and Coleraine Bus and Rail Centre, with Ulsterbus service 735 travelling between Coleraine and Derry via Limavady Bus Centre.

Customers who would normally travel to and from Bellarena should be aware that bus substitutions will serve Limavady Bus Station throughout this period and that Bellarena will not be served. Scheduled Ulsterbus services can also be used as follows: Ulsterbus service 134 – Coleraine to Limavady via Coast Road; Ulsterbus service 143/144 – Derry to Limavady; Ulsterbus service 234 – Derry to Coleraine via Mountain Road.

Valid rail tickets will be accepted on rail substitution bus services and scheduled Ulsterbus services 134, 143/144 and 234 only. Passengers travelling directly between Derry and Belfast can use Goldline Express Services 212, although users should note that rail tickets are not valid for use on 212 services.

Timetable information will be available online at www.translink.co.uk