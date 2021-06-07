Derry could play key role in expansion of the use of hydrogen as an energy source

Sinn Fein MLA Martina Anderson has welcomed the completion of the stretch of the A6 Derry to Belfast road.

The Foyle MLA said: “I met today with the CEO and head of energy from NI Water to discuss the need for energy from more renewable sources and the role Derry could play in the production of hydrogen as a fuel source.

“NI Water is currently operating a pilot project in their Wastewater Treatment Works in Belfast to produce oxygen which could improve the productivity of the treatment works.

“I am pleased that they confirmed that they are looking at Derry for the further roll out of the project.

“The Culmore wastewater treatment plant is ideally suited to their needs and the process they use could also make the plant more productive and more environmentally friendly.

“The hydrogen industry is expanding across the world and can help us lower emissions and Derry has a key role to play in that.