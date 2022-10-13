The ten victims of the Creeslough disaster. On left, Catherine O'Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13). Top row, from left, Jessica Gallagher (24), Robert Garwe (50) and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5). Middle row, Martina Martin (49), Hugh Kelly (59) and Martin McGill (49). Bottom row, Leona Harper (14) and James O'Flaherty (48).

Committee Chair, Alderman Keith Kerrigan said: “I would like to offer my sympathies to the people of Cresslough on the tragic accident which occurred and the many families who have been bereaved.”

Alderman Maurice Devenney added: “On behalf of the DUP group at council we would like to send out our sincere sympathy to those who have lost loved ones in the recent tragic explosion in Creeslough. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those families as they go through a very, very difficult time.”

SDLP councillor Steven Edwards commented: “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Creeslough following the tragedy over the weekend which devastated the local community.

“Everyone in Strabane, Tyrone and the rest of this island are standing in solidarity with everyone in Creeslough as they attempt to deal with the tragedy and turmoil this is causing.

“These are 10 innocent lives that were taken far too soon and our hearts do go out to the families and friends of all of the victims.”

People Before Profit councillor Maeve O’Neill said: “It’s a small and tight community. It was such a tragic accident. It really has impacted everyone in Donegal and us in Derry as their close neighbours.”

Alliance councillor Rachael Ferguson added her condolences saying she ‘could not fathom what the families and community are going through.’