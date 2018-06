Derry’s courthouse was evacuated and part of Bishop Street closed off for a short time after a fire alarm went off this afternoon.

Part of Bishop Street from the courthouse to Bishop’s Gate was closed off as those inside the courthouse were advised to leave at around 12 noon.

One Fire & Rescue vehicle attended the scene and fire officers inspected the various parts of the courthouse.

It turned out to be a false alarm however and people were allowed to return to the courthouse a short time later.