Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 876 cases per 100k

Between February 14 and February 20, there were 1,324 cases giving a seven day rate of 876 per 100,000, up slightly from 872 on Friday.

Fermanagh & Omagh (687), Newry, Mourne & Down (748), Causeway Coast and Glens (795), Mid Ulster (794) and Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (859).all have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.

All other areas have higher rates than Derry including Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,195), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,027), Ards & North Down (995), Belfast (938) and Mid & East Antrim (920).

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 906.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between February 19 and February 20 was 165.

In total 54,260 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.