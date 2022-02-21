Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 876 cases per 100k
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has risen slightly to 876 cases per 100,000, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Between February 14 and February 20, there were 1,324 cases giving a seven day rate of 876 per 100,000, up slightly from 872 on Friday.
Fermanagh & Omagh (687), Newry, Mourne & Down (748), Causeway Coast and Glens (795), Mid Ulster (794) and Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (859).all have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.
All other areas have higher rates than Derry including Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,195), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,027), Ards & North Down (995), Belfast (938) and Mid & East Antrim (920).
The average rate for the north is 906.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between February 19 and February 20 was 165.
In total 54,260 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 119,342 have been administered in BT48 and 123,614 have been administered in BT47 - 242,956 in total in Derry