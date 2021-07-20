Derry Covid-19 rate rises to almost 500 cases per 100k of the population

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

However, the number of daily cases has dropped from 157 on Monday, to 73 today, Tuesday.

The rolling seven day rate is currently 480.6 per 100,000 of the population, with the Derry and Strabane District seeing a total of 727 new cases.

The region is third behind Belfast and Newry, Mourne and Down.

From midnight July 18 to midnight July 19, Derry and Strabane had a total of 73 new positive cases of COVID-19.

After the success of a series of trial vaccination mobile walk in clinics at the beginning of July, the Western Trust has announced a series of further clinics to target areas of low vaccination uptake. One such clinic will be held at Shantallow Community Residents Association on Thursday, July 29 from 4pm to 8pm. Open to all over 18, the clinic will administer first jabs of the Pfizer vaccine only on a first come, first served basis:

Anyone wishing to organise a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, can walk in to Foyle Arena, providing the required interval of six weeks has passed since the date of the first jab.

Western Trust Head of Health Improvement, Seamus Ward, said: “We are delighted with the response from the public to our mobile walk in clinics so far.