Derry fashion event pulled following weather warning

Organisers of the Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture Northern Regional Final have just announced they are postponing their regional final in Derry because of adverse weather predictions for tomorrow.

The Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture Northern Regional Final was due to take place on Thursday, March 1, at the Millennium Forum in the city centre.

It has now been postponed until Thursday March 8, and the organisers have said they have also had to relocate the event to Dublin.

Confirming this, Sara Ryan, Chief Operations Officer, Junk Kouture, said: “Unfortunately, due to scheduling commitments the venue is not available over the coming weeks, thus, the Northern Regional Final is to be relocated to the Helix Theatre, Dublin.

“Our priority at all times is the safety of all our participants and we are postponing due to the extreme weather conditions heading our way.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

They added: “Please note anyone who has purchased tickets from the Millennium Forum need to contact the Millennium Forum Box Office for refund. All purchased tickets are eligible for refund.

“New tickets will become available for the Helix Regional Final tomorrow morning, we will publish the links on our social channels as soon as we have them.”

The Grand Final of the competition will take place in the 3 Arena, Dublin on Thursday, April 19.