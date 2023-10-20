Derry firefighter Adam McGill rescues Teddy the terrier after city centre fire
A terrier called Teddy who went missing after a fire at Queen’s Court on Monday was rescued by a local fire fighter and returned to its worried owner.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 20th Oct 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 17:04 BST
Firefighter Adam McGill, based at Northland Fire Station, rescued Teddy the dog from the building on Lower Clarendon Street in Derry.
Teddy was delighted to be returned to his worried owner after Monday morning's fire, the fire service said.
The proprietors of the popular Mandarin Palace restaurant confirmed the fire ignited in a tumble dryer in its laundry room.