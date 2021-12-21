Derry fundraiser for Typhoon Rai relief raises over £1,000

The aftermath of Typhoon Rai.

The tropical cyclone caused widespread devastation when it tracked across South East Asia last week.

In the Phillippines hundreds of people were killed while thousands more were displaced in what is estimated to have been one of the costliest typhoons in the country's history.

In response to the tragedy Derry woman Joan Breslin set up a Go Fund Me page to help those affected, some of whom are particularly dear to her.

She explained: "I am here to help raise funds for the family of my sister-in-law, Melani Crescencio, who is Philippine. I have never done this before but feel compelled due to an emergency situation.

"On December 16, storm Odette (Rai), made landfall in the Visayas, a central region of the Philippines. It hit Bohol particularly hard destroying homes, agriculture and infrastructure in the entire region. Also, there is no electricity in my sister-in-law's area.

"Her family are subsistence farmers producing just enough to feed six families who all live on a small farm. The storm destroyed five homes on their farm and due to no electricity they have no running water.

"There are nine adults, eight teenagers and five children under the age of five. Their homes, before the storm, were already unlivable compared to our western standards - no inside bathrooms, small and structurally unstable, hence the vast destruction."

Ms. Breslin said the aim of the fundraiser is to try and raise enough funds to build three to four dwellings using hollow concrete blocks, cement, and a roof secured to the walls.

"We'd also like to buy a generator as blackouts are frequent there anyway and at the moment it could be months before their electricity is up and running again. These small basic homes could be built to a standard that can withstand the frequent storms that batter the country many times every year.

"This community/country has, and is, being devastated by the coronavirus and lockdowns. Christmas is less than a week away and we hope that you can donate any amount to help these families in their small rural community in northern Bohol. Thanking you all in advance and Merry Christmas to all of you."