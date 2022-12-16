Derry fundraising helps realise Ukrainian woman’s dying wish to be buried in homeland

The removal of the remains were confirmed by Derry City and Strabane Mayor, Sandra Duffy as she sent her thoughts and prayers to the family of Inna Shevchenko.

Inna, who came from Kharkiv, sadly passed away in Derry on November 24. She had been the first to arrive here under the Home for Ukraine Refugees Scheme back in April.

Inna and her daughter, Karolina, arrived in the city as refugees in April 2022 and during her time in the north Inna received NHS treatment for a brain tumour.

Inna and her daughter Karolina with Francesca Giacomini.

A fundraiser was launched to honour Inna’s wish to return home to be buried by Francesca Giacomini, who hosted the family during their time in Derry having previously met at an English Language exhibition in Berlin back in 2018. Almost £8,000 was raised through the GoFundMe campaign.

At the December meeting of full council, Mayor, councillor Duffy said: “I would like to send condolences to the family of Inna. She came here as one of the very first refugees because she was sick.

“Unfortunately she got sicker and sadly passed away a few weeks ago. She was returned to Ukraine thankfully thanks to the generosity of many Derry people who were part of the fundraising effort to get her home. I thank the Derry people for that.

“I want to send my thoughts and prayers to Inna’s family. I did have the pleasure of meeting Inna in the Culture Centre during Ukraine National Day very early on in my term as Mayor and she was a very inspirational woman.”

The New Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have sought refuge in Ireland north and south and millions more across the European mainland since the invasion of their homeland by Russia back in February.

Francesca, in her fundraiser, said: “Inna was so thankful to the people of Derry for helping her.

"She spoke proudly alongside the Mayor of Derry Sandra Duffy on the 24th of August, Ukraine Independence Day, in the Irish Culture Centre An Culturlann in Derry. The Mayor of Derry Sandra Duffy was touched by her oratory and Inna, even though she was unwell, she was so happy and proud to speak for the Ukrainian Refugee Community.

“I am fundraising to help her daughter Karolina to bring her home to be buried in her city with her friends and family, as this is her wish. She is a beautiful, proud, Ukrainian woman whose last eight months have been totally disrupted by the war. Help us to get her home for her friends and family to pay their respects and show their loss for Inna.

“We are raising the money for her body to be returned to Polish border with Ukraine and then transported safely through Ukraine to Kharkov for burial. The money will cover this cost and the travel costs of her daughter through Europe and 1000km from Poland into Kharkov. The remaining money will transport their belongings and pay for headstone as Karolina wish to return home for now.”

