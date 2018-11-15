Derry Girls ‘buzzing’ to be back filming in Maiden City

Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee has said the cast and crew are ‘buzzing’ to be back Derry as filming for the hit show comes to the city centre today.

There have been several social media posts appearing of the cast happily posing for ‘selfies’ with local people or being snapped in costume by those who have come across the cast filming in the Bogside area yesterday. Today, filming moves to Derry’s city centre after the production team secured permission to set up in Shipquay Street, Guildhall Square and Abercorn Road areas for filming.

The roads will be closed to traffic for a time over the next two days to allow for the filming for the second series of the Channel 4 comedy, which looks set to feature some of the city’s most recognisable landmarks.

Speaking as they arrived in Derry this week, Lisa McGee Tweeted: “#DerryGirls are buzzing about coming home to film this week.

“Thank you everyone for your cooperation. It’s gonna be a busy, busy few days but bring it on! #Derry.”

The Pickled Duck cafe in the city centre meanwhile announced on Twitter that they were going “back to 1995 for the next 2 days at cafe on the square Shipquay Place”.

Before they were famous..... Derry Girls cast and crew with Michael Lennox and Lisa McGee (right) pictured at Burnswick Moviebowl in Derry for the premiere of Derry Girls way back in December 2017 before the show aired on Channel 4 in January this year. (Photo by Stephen Latimer)

The crew at the cafe added: “Props are up & we’re serving from 9-5 to keep everyone fed & watered for @LisaMMcGee & the Derry Girls team to work their magic. #bestseats #cafeonthesquare #DerryGirls”.

The show makers Hat Trick Productions were given permission to halt traffic in the city centre for filming despite objections from some local traders.

Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Health and Community Committee recently made the decision following a hearing in the Guildhall.

Approval was granted after the committee heard from both the TV production team and traders who argued that closing Shipquay Street in the run up to Christmas would damage their livelihoods.

Scott Houston, an assistant location manager with Hat Trick, explaining the rationale for the application under the Roads (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act (NI) 2010, said: “The show is about Derry and we wanted to film the iconic locations of the city safely.”

Mr. Houston said one of the scenes in series two of ‘Derry Girls’ is set in Guildhall Square which, he said, would be impossible to replicate anywhere else. “We don’t want to fake Derry,” he remarked.

Read More:

‘Derry Girls’ to film in home town despite complaints

www.derryjournal.com/news/derry-girls-to-film-in-home-town-despite-complaints-1-8700274