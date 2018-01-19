Derry Girls make it into the Derry Journal

The Derry Girls will be all lured today that they finally made the Journal- in reality as well as in the show.

The latest episode of the hit Channel 4 series aired last night and saw the foursome (and the wee English fella) hitting the headlines and making the front page of the ‘Journal’ for all the wrong reasons, though Michelle was still happy with the outcome.

Derry Girls is set in Derry in the 1990s.

The pupils of Our Lady Immaculate College were promised a photoshoot for the big Friday paper after claiming to have had a vision on the morning of their exams.

With Clare strung out on several litres of energy drinks, Orla well, just strung out, and Michelle downright lying however, the group were soon exposed as central character Erin couldn’t resist confessing all to charismatic priest Fr Peter.

And hence there shifting up from a promised Page 5 spot to the lead story in the Journal.

Following on from the success of the first two episodes, the third instalment of the series, which is set in Derry in the early 90s at the tail end of the Troubles, again got a massive thumbs up from viewers on both sides of the Irish Sea and beyond, with many taking to Twitter to express their appreciation of some more witty one liners.

A screen grab from episode three featuring the Derry Girls getting their picture taken for the Derry Journal.

And in a case on real life imitating art, some of the Derry Girls team are actually featured in today’s Derry Journal as themselves during their own youths. What’s the chances hi!