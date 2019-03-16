Derry Girls named Best Comedy at Broadcasting Press Guild Awards

Derry Girls has won yet another award, after the show was named as Best Comedy at the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards.

The accolades are voted for by journalists who write about television and radio and sponsored by Virgin Media.

The 45th BPG Awards lunch took place on Friday at Banking Hall in the City of London, attended by the winners, BPG members and leading broadcasting executives.

The BPG Awards are highly prized by programme-makers because they are selected independently by TV and radio correspondents, critics and previewers.

Jake Kanter, BPG Chair, said: “These awards are now a 45-year-old institution, and we think they are the most democratic in the land. No tedious judging panels, no political lobbying, just a list of the best TV and radio shows of 2018, voted for by people whose job it is to write about TV and radio for a living. In fact, this year, we had a record number of votes, which is testament to the enduring qualities of the BPG and the brilliance of the output.”

The news comes after Channel 4 confirmed that first episode the second series of Derry Girls - written by local woman Lisa McGee - gave the channel its biggest audience for a comedy series since 2007.

Channel 4 said episode one of the popular series consolidated with 3.2m viewers.

Consolidated figures incorporate both live and timeshift figures - such as viewers who recorded it.

The figure means that the beginning of series two outperformed the launch of series one.