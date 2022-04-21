Derry had lower proportion of male road traffic victims

Derry had a lower proportion of male victims of serious road traffic accidents than other parts of the north between 2011 and 2020, new analysis has shown.

By Kevin Mullan
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 3:37 pm
Updated Thursday, 21st April 2022, 3:38 pm

While men and boys made up a higher proportion of those killed or seriously injured in car accidents in all areas including the north west, the percentage was lower in Derry.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter

"All KSI casualties in each District Council had a majority male proportion of approximately two thirds. Belfast was highest with 69% perhaps due to having by far the most motorcyclists and pedal cyclists killed or seriously injured.

"Derry & Strabane had the lowest male proportion with 62%," a new gender analysis of casualties published by the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) has shown.

A lower proportion of male victims of traffic accidents was recorded in Derry compared with other areas of the north.
DerryBelfastDistrict CouncilStrabane