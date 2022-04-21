Derry had lower proportion of male road traffic victims

While men and boys made up a higher proportion of those killed or seriously injured in car accidents in all areas including the north west, the percentage was lower in Derry.

"All KSI casualties in each District Council had a majority male proportion of approximately two thirds. Belfast was highest with 69% perhaps due to having by far the most motorcyclists and pedal cyclists killed or seriously injured.

"Derry & Strabane had the lowest male proportion with 62%," a new gender analysis of casualties published by the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) has shown.